Exhibition of large-scale color photographs by Andrew Moore opens at Joslyn Art Museum
Photographer Andrew Moore has worked along the 100th meridian for the past decade, drawn to its mythic past and the people who call the High Plains home. Based out of Rushville, Nebraska, for much of this project, Moore found an unassuming landscape that revealed a long history of challenging weather, repeated drought, and ongoing cycles of economic boom and bust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico, Texas activists to hold 100 immigra...
|Dec 2
|DC Dave
|3
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Pilots Crossing (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Kelly Wellborn
|2
|$25 Million Gift to Establish New Dental School...
|Sep '16
|Proper Words Police
|14
|Police in West Texas town of Alpine search for ...
|Sep '16
|wendy
|1
|Episcopal school accused of ignoring bullying o... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Ex TEC
|2
|Need to find someone!!!!
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC