Exhibition of large-scale color photographs by Andrew Moore opens at Joslyn Art Museum

Oct 9, 2016

Photographer Andrew Moore has worked along the 100th meridian for the past decade, drawn to its mythic past and the people who call the High Plains home. Based out of Rushville, Nebraska, for much of this project, Moore found an unassuming landscape that revealed a long history of challenging weather, repeated drought, and ongoing cycles of economic boom and bust.

