Absolute peace and quiet in Bosque County
Few in Austin knew anything about our intended summer retreat. Exceptions: Those who had lived in the Waco area, 45 miles to the east; those who remembered late singer-songwriter Steven Fromholz , who wrote gracefully about this area; and those who had discovered its lonely roads as back ways to and from Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico, Texas activists to hold 100 immigra...
|Dec 2
|DC Dave
|3
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Curious
|2
|Pilots Crossing (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Kelly Wellborn
|2
|$25 Million Gift to Establish New Dental School...
|Sep '16
|Proper Words Police
|14
|Police in West Texas town of Alpine search for ...
|Sep '16
|wendy
|1
|Episcopal school accused of ignoring bullying o... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Ex TEC
|2
|Need to find someone!!!!
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC