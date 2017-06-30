Sonoma Valley High grad wins national award

Youth literacy projects in Meridian, Mississippi, and Nairobi, Kenya, recently earned Gianna Biaggi, Kenyon College '17 the Samuel Huntington Public Service Award, which comes with a $15,000 stipend to aid her efforts for up to one year. Biaggi, an international studies and American studies double major, was one of three graduating seniors in the U.S. to receive the national award.

