Meridian registered nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

A Meridian registered nurse, accused of stealing prescription drugs intended for several of her patients, was arrested Tuesday, according to Attorney General Jim Hood. 31-year-old Kristina Nechol Lewis was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

