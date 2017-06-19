Meridian registered nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges
A Meridian registered nurse, accused of stealing prescription drugs intended for several of her patients, was arrested Tuesday, according to Attorney General Jim Hood. 31-year-old Kristina Nechol Lewis was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy man
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|quest for true love
|Apr '17
|Duke
|1
|Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Carry on
|4
|Melissa Smith (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Hoss7990
|2
|Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|BlackLivesShattered
|2
|Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|bonniebee
|4
|Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13)
|Aug '16
|None
|2
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC