Sena Agbeko stops Holmes in round three

Accra, May 14, GNA - Ghana's Sena Agbeko recorded a second straight victory in the year, with a round three technical knockout victory over Christian Bruffy Holmes on Saturday night in the United States of America . Agbeko, only fought for the first time in three years in March and maintained his push to get to the very top with the resounding victory over Holmes who was so battered in the first two rounds and failed to answer the bell for round three, at the Frank Cochran Centre, Meridian, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.