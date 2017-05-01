Meridiana s Holly Brand wins Outstand...

Meridiana s Holly Brand wins Outstanding Teen title

Monday May 1 Read more: Vicksburg Post

A teen representing the River City was crowned this year's Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen Sunday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Miss Vicksburg's Outstanding Teen Holly Brand, who is from Meridian, will represent the state in the 2017 Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant, which will be held in July in Orlando.

