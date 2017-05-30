Man wanted in Gulfport double homicide arrested in Meridian

U.S. marshals have arrested a man wanted in the shooting deaths of two men at a Gulfport apartment complex May 13. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Torre Mandrell Clark, 35, at the Rodeway Inn in Meridian at 6:10 p.m. Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said in a news release.

