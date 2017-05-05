Junior ROTC Instructor Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Local news outlets report 48-year-old Steven Todd Hardin was transported to a correctional center in Pear River County on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of sexual battery of a minor. Picayune Police Chief Bryan Dawsey said in a statement Hardin trained children in the Navy JROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School in Meridian.

