Junior ROTC Instructor Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Local news outlets report 48-year-old Steven Todd Hardin was transported to a correctional center in Pear River County on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of sexual battery of a minor. Picayune Police Chief Bryan Dawsey said in a statement Hardin trained children in the Navy JROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School in Meridian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy man
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|quest for true love
|Apr 20
|Duke
|1
|Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12)
|Apr 17
|Carry on
|4
|Melissa Smith (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Hoss7990
|2
|Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|BlackLivesShattered
|2
|Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|bonniebee
|4
|Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13)
|Aug '16
|None
|2
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC