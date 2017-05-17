Feds OK rehab for hotel in historic A...

Feds OK rehab for hotel in historic Art Deco building

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: SFGate

The federal government has approved plans to turn the Art Deco themed Threefoot Building In Meridian, Miss., photographed Tuesday, May 9, 2017, into a hotel. The Meridian Star reported that the National Parks Service has approved plans to rehabilitate the 16-story Threefoot Building, which was completed in 1929 and is still Meridian's tallest building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handy man Apr 22 Curious 1
quest for true love Apr 20 Duke 1
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Apr 17 Carry on 4
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC