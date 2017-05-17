Feds OK rehab for hotel in historic Art Deco building

The federal government has approved plans to turn the Art Deco themed Threefoot Building In Meridian, Miss., photographed Tuesday, May 9, 2017, into a hotel. The Meridian Star reported that the National Parks Service has approved plans to rehabilitate the 16-story Threefoot Building, which was completed in 1929 and is still Meridian's tallest building.

