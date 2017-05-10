Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Newms360.com

The turnover rate for the 2,900 direct care workers employed by the Department of Mental Health was 48 percent for fiscal year 2015, legislators were told Wednesday. Wendy Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Department of Mental Health, said it is not uncommon for the agency to lose direct care workers to other jobs such as fast food restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handy man Apr 22 Curious 1
quest for true love Apr 20 Duke 1
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Apr 17 Carry on 4
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC