Archivist names Ike library director

Archivist names Ike library director

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero announced Wednesday the appointment of Dawn Hammatt as the new director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, effective May 28, 2017. In making the announcement, the Ferriero said, "In light of the renewed scholarly interest in President Eisenhower and on the cusp of a major new redesign of its museum, Dawn Hammatt's experience leading museums, managing historic collections, and overseeing educational programming make her uniquely qualified to lead the Eisenhower Library forward as it plans a major renovation to its permanent galleries and facility."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handy man Apr 22 Curious 1
quest for true love Apr 20 Duke 1
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Apr '17 Carry on 4
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC