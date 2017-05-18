Archivist names Ike library director

Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero announced Wednesday the appointment of Dawn Hammatt as the new director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, effective May 28, 2017. In making the announcement, the Ferriero said, "In light of the renewed scholarly interest in President Eisenhower and on the cusp of a major new redesign of its museum, Dawn Hammatt's experience leading museums, managing historic collections, and overseeing educational programming make her uniquely qualified to lead the Eisenhower Library forward as it plans a major renovation to its permanent galleries and facility."

