9 years after recession began, some states still unrecovered
Call them the unrecovered - a handful of states where job markets, nine years later, are still struggling back to where they were before the recession. That's true in Mississippi, where job numbers and the overall size of the economy remain below 2008 levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy man
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|quest for true love
|Apr '17
|Duke
|1
|Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Carry on
|4
|Melissa Smith (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Hoss7990
|2
|Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|BlackLivesShattered
|2
|Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|bonniebee
|4
|Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13)
|Aug '16
|None
|2
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC