9 years after recession began, some states still unrecovered

Thursday May 18

Call them the unrecovered - a handful of states where job markets, nine years later, are still struggling back to where they were before the recession. That's true in Mississippi, where job numbers and the overall size of the economy remain below 2008 levels.

