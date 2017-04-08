NAVY says T-45 jets grounded indefinitely, following Fox News exclusive

The U.S. Navy has decided to ground all 197 training jets indefinitely , f ollowing an exclusive Fox News report earlier this week that U.S. Navy pilots are refusing to fly the T-45 training jet because they say there is poison in the oxygen system . "The pause is extended as long as our experts need as they diligently work to determine the root cause of the physiological episodes and solutions to fix the issue," said Lt.

