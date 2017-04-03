Joan Didion's Troubled, Prescient Loo...

Joan Didion's Troubled, Prescient Look at a Forgotten Americaby Amy...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: National Review Online

"He had on a pink shirt and a golfing cap," she writes, "and in one ear there was a hearing aid. He raised the shotgun and shot the roof of a building several times."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Jan '17 Lilp 3
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
News Sara Lee is recalling 27 brands of bread products (Jul '07) Jul '16 John 30
News MAEE to honor Elvis Presley (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dead or Alive 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC