DeVos Is Set to Reinvigorate the Scho...

DeVos Is Set to Reinvigorate the School-to-Prison Pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Monthly

There was a time when we were hearing these stories on a regular basis. The problem wasn't that students were being disciplined for bad behavior - it was that teachers and other school personnel were increasingly turning that job over to law enforcement rather than handling it themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Mon Carry on 4
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
News Sara Lee is recalling 27 brands of bread products (Jul '07) Jul '16 John 30
News MAEE to honor Elvis Presley (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dead or Alive 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC