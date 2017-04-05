Coal country: We want jobs of the future

Coal country: We want jobs of the future

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: CNN

Tyra Johnson grew up in coal country. She was never a miner, but she feels a part of the "tribe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
quest for true love 20 hr Duke 1
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Apr 17 Carry on 4
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
News Sara Lee is recalling 27 brands of bread products (Jul '07) Jul '16 John 30
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC