Author of Queenolgy and The Father Daughter Talk Coming to Mississippi May 5-6

Tuesday Apr 25

Robert C. Blakes Jr. Who's Books Have Caused A Stir of Empowerment Among Women, Is Coming To Love City Church In Meridian, Mississippi. Love City's pastor Betty Alford says, she knows this will be a time of refreshment and rejuvenation for women to claim and reclaim their purpose, destiny and self image."

