Two killed in Meridian house fire; no missing child

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The coroner confirms two people were killed in a house fire in Meridian Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Mosby Road.

