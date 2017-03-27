Budget agreement called 'ugly'
The budget agreement reached late Saturday will force nearly every state agency to absorb cuts for the upcoming fiscal year on top of the four rounds of cuts Gov. Phil Bryant already has made for the current fiscal year. "It is mighty ugly," said House Pro Tem Greg Snowden, R-Meridian.
