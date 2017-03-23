Mayoral candidate to seek counseling

Mayoral candidate to seek counseling

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Garthia Halbert, a candidate in Columbus' mayoral race, agreed before a lunacy hearing in Lowndes County Chancery Court on Thursday to seek treatment at Community Counseling Services. Halbert faced a similar hearing in 2012, though Mitchell said during the proceeding that case did not advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Jan '17 Lilp 3
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
News Sara Lee is recalling 27 brands of bread products (Jul '07) Jul '16 John 30
News MAEE to honor Elvis Presley (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dead or Alive 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC