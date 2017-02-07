Alcorn State University selects Spher...

Alcorn State University selects Sphere 3D's HVE

Sphere 3D Corp. , a containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions provider, today announced that Alcorn State University has selected HVE ConneXions Desktop Virtualization technology for its initial VDI deployment of 100 desktops, with future plans to expand to additional appliances and desktops as a part of the university's classroom technology modernization efforts. Alcorn is a four-year university located in Lorman, Mississippi.

