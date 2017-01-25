Raytheon pulls out of T-X competition

Raytheon has withdrawn as the prime contractor for the Leonardo T-100 in a joint bid for the US Air Force T-X trainer contract, stating on 25 January that the two companies "have decided not to jointly pursue the programme." "While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the US Air Force," Raytheon said in a statement.

