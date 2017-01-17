Military jet crashes at Naval base in...

Military jet crashes at Naval base in Mississippi; 2 eject

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Officials at a Mississippi military base say a jet has crashed on a training flight, and that two people on board the plane were able to safely eject near the airfield. Naval Air Station Meridian said in a statement to The Associated Press that an instructor pilot and a student were both taken to a medical facility for evaluation and were in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Lane Trailer Park (Apr '12) Jan 13 Lilp 3
Melissa Smith (Sep '15) Dec '16 Hoss7990 2
News Hazlehurst businessman Patrick Lashun King gets... (Nov '12) Nov '16 BlackLivesShattered 2
Bonnie Logan - Meridian Ms (Mar '09) Nov '16 bonniebee 4
News Knott Still On The Run (Jul '13) Aug '16 None 2
News Sara Lee is recalling 27 brands of bread products (Jul '07) Jul '16 John 30
News MAEE to honor Elvis Presley (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dead or Alive 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Meridian, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC