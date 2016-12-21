Sid Salter: Training system announcement has synergy
In Meridian and Lauderdale County, excitement is high over the possibility of some 450 high-quality, high-tech jobs that will come to the community should defense contractor Raytheon win U.S. Air Force approval of their innovative T-100 Integrated Air Training System proposal. Raytheon is competing against a Boeing/SAAB team, a Northrup Grumman team that includes BAE Systems and L-3, and a Lockheed Martin/Korea Aerospace Industries team for the Air Force contract.
