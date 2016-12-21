Father, son killed in Kemper Co. crash
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a father and son were among the victims of a deadly crash on Sunday in Kemper County. According to WTOK in Meridian, 44-year-old Jason House and his 15-year-old son, Bradley, who attended West Lauderdale High School were killed in the wreck.
