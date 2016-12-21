Source: WBRC Weather
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The first significant rain and severe weather threat in months is about to impact our area and this will happen in two rounds. At this time we are tracking an axis of rain and storms that will materialize into a squall line and push eastward tonight.
