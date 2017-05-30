Texas Teen is 10th U.S. High Schooler...

Texas Teen is 10th U.S. High Schooler to Run Sub-4 Mile

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Runner's World

Reed Brown became the 10th U.S. high schooler to break 4 minutes in the mile, running 3:59.30 Thursday at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis. His time is the fourth-fastest on the high school mile all-time list, behind Alan Webb , Jim Ryun , and Drew Hunter .

