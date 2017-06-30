Pet squirrel that foiled Idaho home burglary returns to wild
This undated photo provided by Adam Pearl shows Pearl with his pet squirrel Joey in Meridian, Idaho. Pearl says Joey was so young he still had his eyes closed when friends found him on the ground late in the summer of 2016 after he fell out of his nest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Jun 30
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|569
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Jun 27
|Angie
|88
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC