'Flying saucers' entered lexicon after Mount Rainier report
Before June 24, 1947, terms such as UFOs and flying saucers had not entered popular vocabulary. Then, on that afternoon 70 years ago, it all changed because of Kenneth Arnold : Arnold reported seeing near Mount Rainier nine "circular-type" objects flying in formation at more than twice the speed of sound.
