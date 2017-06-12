FBI offer reward for serial bank robber in Idaho and Utah
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial bank robber who has hit banks and credit unions in Idaho and Utah over the past six months. The robber has been dubbed "The Great Outdoors" bandit because of his outdoorsy attire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medications For pains and others
|21 hr
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC