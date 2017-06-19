Crime-fighting squirrel goes wild

Crime-fighting squirrel goes wild

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home's gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, then scampered up a backyard apple tree at his Meridian, Idaho, home and hasn't been seen since. "If I had to guess, he found a girlfriend and they're off doing their squirrel thing," said Adam Pearl, who raised Joey in his home for about 10 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10) Tue Mark 4
Medications For pains and others Jun 18 nina 1
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jun 13 Thisguy 43
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Jun 12 S Spence 77
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Jun 11 Wyte Ryno 13
Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise Jun 11 DestroyScammers 1
News Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir... Jun 7 token 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC