Rep. Labrador's views on health care ...

Rep. Labrador's views on health care in spotlight as he schedules...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador talks during a town hall at Meridian Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Idaho 1st District GOP Congressman will hold a town-hall meeting in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake City High School Auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) 14 hr anon 11
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 12 mnc 49
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC