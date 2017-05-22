In Time Tec Earns Innovation Excellence Award at HP JetAdvantage Partner Conference

In Time Tec, a global software company headquartered in Meridian, ID, was presented with the Innovation Excellence Award at the 2017 HP JetAdvantage Partner Conference in San Francisco on April 25th. "It is an honor and privilege to be recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award by HP Inc.," said Jeet Kumar, In Time Tec's CEO and co-founder.

