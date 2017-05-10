Idaho Mormons eager for rededication ...

Idaho Mormons eager for rededication of iconic temple

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Deseret News

The two-year closure of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple for renovation hasn't really posed a logistical hardship for local Latter-day Saints. The Rexburg Idaho Temple is just 30 minutes away and temples in Logan and Twin Falls are within easy driving distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 6 hr mnc 49
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at May 11 at 3:50PM MDT

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC