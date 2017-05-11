Former Rep. Chairman, Yates files for...

Former Rep. Chairman, Yates files for lieutenant governor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Post Register

Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates has filed to enter the race for lieutenant governor, but a statement issued Thursday indicates he hasn't made up his mind on whether to campaign for the position. "Today, I filed the necessary paperwork, declaring a treasurer, to allow me to more formally explore running for lieutenant governor," Yates said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ... 9 hr deny facts i dare... 1
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Wed Casper Honkyham 41
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 30 Twospeed 50
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) May 26 Nigel Thornwasp 3
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) May 24 Princess Hey 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) May 22 Perelli 76
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) May 19 Gypsy Nomad 566
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at June 02 at 9:41AM MDT

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC