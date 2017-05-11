Former Rep. Chairman, Yates files for lieutenant governor
Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates has filed to enter the race for lieutenant governor, but a statement issued Thursday indicates he hasn't made up his mind on whether to campaign for the position. "Today, I filed the necessary paperwork, declaring a treasurer, to allow me to more formally explore running for lieutenant governor," Yates said in the statement.
