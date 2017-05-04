Treasure Valley Kite Festival

Treasure Valley Kite Festival

One of the surest signs of spring is the annual Treasure Valley Kite Festival, which traditionally turns Kleiner Park in Meridian into a scene from Mary Poppins . At 9 a.m., organizers start handing out free kites to fill the skies until supplies last.

