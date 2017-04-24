My Place Hotel-Boise/Meridian, ID Is Now Open
My Place Hotels of America is thrilled to announce Idaho's 1st and America's 32nd My Place Hotel is now open in Meridian, Idaho! The opening of the brand new four-story, 85-unit hotel marks My Place's debut in its 16th state!The new hotel is located at 3050 East Jewel Street, across the road from The Village at Meridian, where guests enjoy immediate access to the city's premier dining and retail center. My Place Hotel-Boise/Meridian, ID is independently owned by MP Meridian, LLC., and operated by Channel Point Hospitality, LLC., a division of Aimbridge Hospitality.
