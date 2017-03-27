Mormon temple to be built in Pocatell...

Mormon temple to be built in Pocatello, Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Church President Thomas S. Monson made the announcement during the Church's Sunday morning session of the 187th Annual General Conference. No groundbreaking date was announced for the Pocatello Temple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 18 hr mnc 22
I want some kinky perverted girl 22 hr Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) 22 hr Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) Mar 26 Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) Mar 26 Helinarz 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 02 at 8:17AM MDT

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC