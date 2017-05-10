Idaho Supreme Court Agrees With Merid...

Idaho Supreme Court Agrees With Meridian Man's Challenge of Public School Fees

The Idaho State Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday in favor of a Meridian man who said public school student fees were unconstitutional. In 2012, Russell Joki launched a lawsuit against the State of Idaho, the Idaho Legislature, and the West Ada County School District, arguing the fees imposed on students-including his grandchildren-negate the guarantee of a free public education.

