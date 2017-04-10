Accreditation could delay proposed me...

Accreditation could delay proposed med school

A proposed for-profit osteopathic medical school in Idaho may have to delay its opening date a year if a national accreditation agency does not sign off on its plans this month. That could postpone other projects, including a proposed $3 million expansion to Idaho State University's anatomy and physiology laboratory that the new school plans to fund and use.

