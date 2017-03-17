Snip! Vasectomy business booms during March Madness so men can watch...
At a time when millions of coworkers nationwide debate statistics, fill out brackets, and watch live streams of the games, costing employers up to $4 billion loss in productivity , urologists, on the other hand, see a big boom in business. An Idaho urologist says if men have to spend a few days doing nothing other than holding a frozen bag of peas, they are choosing to do it during March Madness to be able to watch the games while they recover.
