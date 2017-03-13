Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constit...

Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constitution for lengthy clash over notary bill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, holding a copy of the Idaho Constitution, discusses her move Monday to force the full reading of a lengthy bill to update Idaho's notary laws. BOISE The Idaho House ground to a halt Monday, as a handful of lawmakers fearful about international implications of a bill updating Idaho's notary laws forced an hour-plus reading of the 21-page bill, before it finally passed with just seven "no" votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Sat Pasquali 11
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 13 at 9:40PM MDT

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC