Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constitution for lengthy clash over notary bill
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, holding a copy of the Idaho Constitution, discusses her move Monday to force the full reading of a lengthy bill to update Idaho's notary laws. BOISE The Idaho House ground to a halt Monday, as a handful of lawmakers fearful about international implications of a bill updating Idaho's notary laws forced an hour-plus reading of the 21-page bill, before it finally passed with just seven "no" votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Pasquali
|11
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC