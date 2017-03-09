Medicaid gap patch advances
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee advanced a bill Thursday to provide some health services for some in the Medicaid gap, though it will face an amendment process first. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Marv Hagedorn, R-Meridian, would create a limited system of primary care and drug cost support for poor patents.
