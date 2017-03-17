Idaho Senate dumps income tax cuts for repeal of grocery tax
The Idaho Senate rebuffed its Republican leader and scrapped a proposed income tax cut Friday, replacing it wholesale with a repeal of the sales tax on groceries - a move that, until the Senate's revision, had sizable support in both houses but no bill to show for it. The amended bill still needs the vote of the full Senate and, if approved there, would be sent back the House for a vote to concur.
