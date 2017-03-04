Headlines for March 4, 2017: What to Know
A stunning number of historical events occurred on March 4, dating back to 1774, when the Orion nebula was first spotted by astronomer William Herschel. Also on this date, the first U.S. Congress convened, declaring the Constitution to be in effect ; the incorporation of the city of Chicago ; and the territory of Idaho was established .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Tommy
|83
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC