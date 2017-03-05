Guest column: Bipartisan bill Reforms...

Guest column: Bipartisan bill Reforms Idaho civil asset forfeiture

Lawmakers take a step toward liberty with a bill to reform Idaho's civil asset forfeiture laws, writes Wayne Hoffman. House members on Thursday voted 58-10 to reform the state's civil asset forfeiture laws, in effect limiting when law enforcement can seize a person's property in connection with a purported drug crime.

