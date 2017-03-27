FFL Design Announces Addition of DRT To Its Wholesale e-Commerce Platform
MERIDIAN, Idaho - - FFL Design today announced that Dynamic Research Technologies is now offering their products for sale through vArmory, the shooting sports industry's first ever wholesale e-commerce platform. DRT is a leading manufacturer of high performance, high quality ammunition.
