FFL Design Announces Addition of DRT To Its Wholesale e-Commerce Platform

MERIDIAN, Idaho - - FFL Design today announced that Dynamic Research Technologies is now offering their products for sale through vArmory, the shooting sports industry's first ever wholesale e-commerce platform. DRT is a leading manufacturer of high performance, high quality ammunition.

