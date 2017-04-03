Donald Trump's Table Manners

Donald Trump's Table Manners

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Boise Weekly

Hazel DaMour, 5, and her brother Lincoln, 4, get a sweet treat after walking around Julius Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian on March 25, in support of the Meals On Wheels program. In the wake of President Donald Trump's failed effort to upend the Affordable Care Act, the president has said he's ready to "move on."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 6 mnc 32
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 4 patrickharris 1
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 1 Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 08 at 7:41PM MDT

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC