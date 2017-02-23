Second Article V bill introduced

Second Article V bill introduced

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Post Register

The House State Affairs Committee introduced Thursday a second resolution calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Bone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... 3 hr bbiekereagle 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Feb 26 Sekans88 82
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC