Plan for two new state liquor stores in Treasure Valley draws question in JFAC
Idaho's state Liquor Division has a proposal to add two new stores in the Treasure Valley next year to address market growth and development patterns in the area. That would take Idaho from 66 to 68 state-owned liquor stores, the first increase since 2009; roughly 35 of those stores are located in the Treasure Valley, including both Ada and Canyon counties.
